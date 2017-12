New Details Released in St. Cloud Murder-Suicide

Police say they responded to the apartment building located on the 800 block of 8th Avenue North

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Authorities have released more details behind the deaths of two men in an apartment in St. Cloud.

They say 20-year-old Larry Thompson shot and killed his roommate, 19-year-old Benedict Frank, before turning the gun on himself.

They found the bodies of Thompson and Frank and they say they recovered a gun at the scene.