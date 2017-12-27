Ring in the New Year with Fireworks in North Dakota

Staff at Memory Fireworks in Fargo says although you can only purchase them now, this isn't the only time you can set them off

HORACE, ND — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and you can now purchase fireworks in North Dakota to ring in the New Year!

There are two designated times during the year that you can legally purchase fireworks in the state.

You can buy them from June 27th to July 5th and from December 26th to January 1st.

Staff at Memory Fireworks in Horace say although you can only purchase them now, this isn’t the only time you can set them off.

Certain cities have days and times you are allowed to light them off.

Staff say they look much different in the winter than in the summer.

“Because there’s no humidity in the air, the colors are a lot brighter, and the bangs are a lot louder. That’s why once people try them in the winter they tend to keep coming back even if they just pick up a couple things. They really like the difference versus the summer,” said David Reuter, with Memory Fireworks.

Reuter also says even if you’re not planning to set off fireworks for the new year, you can purchase them now to use later on.