Toddler Dies from Injuries in Hibbing House Fire

Fire officials say 3-year-old Isaiah Adams died at the hospital

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6

HIBBING, Minn. — A toddler pulled from a house fire in northern Minnesota has died, making him the fourth person to have passed away.

Fire officials say 3-year-old Isaiah Adams died at the hospital.

His grandparents, retired fire Captain, 67-year-old Jon Gillitzer and his wife, 63-year-old Patricia Gillitzer died at the scene.

Another boy, 9-year-old Todd Gillitzer died from his injuries at the hospital.

A third boy, 8-year-old Jonathan Gillitzer, was found outside with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was reported by neighbors about 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The cause is still under investigation.

If you would like to help the family involved, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.