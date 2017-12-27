Toddler Dies from Injuries in Hibbing House Fire
Fire officials say 3-year-old Isaiah Adams died at the hospital
HIBBING, Minn. — A toddler pulled from a house fire in northern Minnesota has died, making him the fourth person to have passed away.
His grandparents, retired fire Captain, 67-year-old Jon Gillitzer and his wife, 63-year-old Patricia Gillitzer died at the scene.
Another boy, 9-year-old Todd Gillitzer died from his injuries at the hospital.
A third boy, 8-year-old Jonathan Gillitzer, was found outside with non-life threatening injuries.
The fire was reported by neighbors about 1:30 Tuesday morning.
The cause is still under investigation.
If you would like to help the family involved, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.