Barnesville Fire Department Receives $40,000 in Life-Saving Equipment from Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated about $40,000 worth of radio equipment for its trucks and its base
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — Thanks to Firehouse Subs in Fargo and generous donations from sandwich eaters, the Barnesville Fire Department has just received some new equipment.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated about $40,000 worth of radio equipment for its trucks and its base.

They received 22 devices, 15 of which are mobile and hand-held.

Firefighters from the department say these devices help them communicate with other counties and law enforcement while on the job.

“Oh this is huge,” said Barnesville firefighter, Andy Boyum. “Especially with the $40,000 grant that we received. We just don’t have the budget for that kind of equipment and communication on the fire grounds or the accident scene is critical.”

Donations are raised with canisters at Firehouse Subs, by selling recycled pickle buckets and from customers who round up their total bill.

