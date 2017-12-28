Claire’s Recalling Makeup Over Asbestos Concerns

Erin Wencl,

NATIONAL — A teen jewelry and makeup store is pulling products off the shelves after reports of asbestos in its makeup.

Claire’s has recalled 17 makeup products in its stores across the nation after the products tested positive for the cancer-causing substance.

The discovery was made after a mother sent some of her daughter’s makeup into an independent testing lab and found asbestos in the ingredients.

The company is launching an investigation and is issuing full refunds to concerned customers.

If you would like to contact them, they are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, and their number is 800-804-7194.

To see a full list of products affected, click here.

