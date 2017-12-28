GBB: Haiby’s 40 Points Leads Moorhead Past St. Mary’s

The Spud boys pick up the win over DGF

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead’s girls basketball team needed overtime, but the Spuds were able to knock off the previously undefeated Bismarck St. Mary’s Saints 78-72.

Senior Spud Sam Haiby went midway through the first half without a point on the stat sheet, but she turned it on late to finish with 40 in the contest.

The Moorhead boys team also picked up a win at home.

The Spuds made easy work of DGF, 80-47.