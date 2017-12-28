Lady Luck Could be Smiling as Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Grow

United Blood Services: We Need Your Help
FARGO, ND -- During the holiday season, there is a 40 percent decrease in the amount of people donating blood. The cold weather is making those numbers even lower. United Blood Services is asking…
NATIONAL — If you’re feeling lucky, then it could be your night to purchase a couple of lottery tickets that could make you feel like a million…or more bucks.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $306 million for its drawing on Friday evening.
That number could rise with the amount of people wanting to test their luck.
As for Powerball, no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, so the jackpot is expected to go over $384 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Odds of winning that draw are about one in 292.2 million, but if you try Lady Luck, you could be that one!