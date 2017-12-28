North Dakota Highway Patrol Vehicle Involved in Crash

United Blood Services: We Need Your Help
FARGO, ND -- During the holiday season, there is a 40 percent decrease in the amount of people donating blood. The cold weather is making those numbers even lower. United Blood Services is asking…
FARGO, ND — Icy roads led to several crashes in the area this morning, one involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle.
Shortly before 10 this morning, a trooper responded to a crash on I-29 north of the Main Avenue exit.
While assisting with the crash, another vehicle spun out of control, hitting the trooper’s squad car.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, deactivate your cruise control and drive for the current road conditions.