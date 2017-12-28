North Dakota Highway Patrol Vehicle Involved in Crash

Shortly before 10 this morning, a trooper responded to a crash on I-29 north of the Main Avenue exit

1/2

2/2

FARGO, ND — Icy roads led to several crashes in the area this morning, one involving a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle.

Shortly before 10 this morning, a trooper responded to a crash on I-29 north of the Main Avenue exit.

While assisting with the crash, another vehicle spun out of control, hitting the trooper’s squad car.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down, deactivate your cruise control and drive for the current road conditions.