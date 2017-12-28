North Dakota Man Accused of Killing Mother Requesting Accommodations Before Trial

Erin Wencl,

BISMARCK, ND — The attorney for a North Dakota man accused of killing his mother is asking the court for special accommodations before his trial.

Christopher Vick is asking the court to provide him a chair wide enough to sit down in during his January 16th trial and that he wants frequent breaks to accommodate his back pain.

Vick is accused of killing his 62-year-old mother, Alice Vick, who died from blunt force trauma in 2013.

Vick is already serving a 20 year sentence for the attempted murder of his brother’s fiancé.

