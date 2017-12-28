Pet Connection: Meet Kaylee

Sometimes, you just need a puppy for Christmas.

If you woke up Christmas morning and the puppy you asked for wasn’t under the Christmas tree, it’s still not too late. Kaylee came to join us this holiday season on the KVRR Morning Show, and she’s the perfect package of puppy energy and sweetness.

The 8-month old owner surrender appears to be a cross between a German Shepherd and a Husky, with possibly another breed thrown in. She has long hair, which can be a real blessing in this frigid climate of ours, and she’s very affectionate and cuddly.

Kaylee is in a home now with other animals and with foster parents who can give her attention, and she’s doing well. She’s eating about four cups of food per day and starting to slowly fill out. She likes other dogs and cats, but be warned that if they run, she thinks it’s playtime and will chase them. It’s that puppy energy coming into play. Diamond in the Ruff’s Ryan Keel says that is a trainable behavior, and at under a year old, Kaylee has plenty of time to learn.

She could be just the right sweetie to snuggle up and watch the ball drop with on New Year’s Eve. If you’re in the market for someone sweet to smooch on New Year’s, check out Kaylee’s profile below.

http://puppyfinder.com/german-shepherd-dog-husky-dogs-for-adoption-in-fargo-north-dakota/kaylee-german-shepherd-dog-husky-mixed-medium-coat-dog-for-adoption-742661