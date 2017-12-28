Three Arrested After Discovery of Stolen Credit Cards, Driver’s Licenses

Authorities say the three were arrested during a traffic stop over license plate violations
Erin Wencl,

BISMARCK, ND — Three people have been arrested after North Dakota authorities say they stole nearly 50 credit cards and the identities of more than 30 people.

Christina Meyers, 31 and 36-year-old Brandon Christian, both from Wisconsin and 40-year-old Gerald Adderly are facing 30 counts of felony theft of property.

Authorities say the three were arrested during a traffic stop over license plate violations.

They say they found the three in possession of 46 credit and debit cards, 30 driver’s licenses and eight social security cards.

They are being held on $100,000 bail.

Related Post

Minot Air Force Base Airmen Deploy to the Middle E...
Traffic Stop on I-94 in Fargo Nets $115,000 of Mar...
Local Reaction to President Trump’s Tweets o...
Local Programs Continue Despite Defunding of Breat...

You Might Like

United Blood Services: We Need Your Help

FARGO, ND -- During the holiday season, there is a 40 percent decrease in the amount of people donating blood. The cold weather is making those numbers even lower. United Blood Services is asking…