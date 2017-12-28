Three Arrested After Discovery of Stolen Credit Cards, Driver’s Licenses

BISMARCK, ND — Three people have been arrested after North Dakota authorities say they stole nearly 50 credit cards and the identities of more than 30 people.

Christina Meyers, 31 and 36-year-old Brandon Christian, both from Wisconsin and 40-year-old Gerald Adderly are facing 30 counts of felony theft of property.

They say they found the three in possession of 46 credit and debit cards, 30 driver’s licenses and eight social security cards.

They are being held on $100,000 bail.