Coach of the Week: UND Hockey’s Brad Berry

UND is Ranked No. 6 at the halfway point of the season in Berry's third season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — At the halfway point in the season, North Dakota men’s hockey is ranked No. 6 in the USCHO Poll.

Brad Berry is in his third season as head coach of the Fighting Hawks as they sit second in the NCHC standings.

UND has emphasized spreading the puck out through a variety of scorers, and six different players have at least 10 points.

The team has an exhibition game on Saturday before resuming NCHC play against Omaha on January 6.