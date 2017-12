Fargo Police: Crashes Increased in December

They reported there were 200 crashes in November

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are reporting car crashes are on the rise.

On Facebook, the department stated more than 600 crashes occurred in the city limits in December, even with a few days remaining in the month.

They reported there were 200 crashes in November.

The department is urging drivers to be careful on the roads, especially during the winter season.

They also said the crashes tend to increase around 5 p.m. as people are heading home from work.