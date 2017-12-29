Firefighters Battling Fires in Dangerous Wind Chills Get Assistance from the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army will be at the scenes this weekend for firefighters during the dangerous low wind chills

FARGO, ND — As the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of house fires has increased in the last week.

It means the Fargo Fire Department has had to gear up for extreme temperatures to help put out fires across town.

Some say it can be really tough because although the gear is designed to protect firefighters, it doesn’t help when it comes to leaving the scene of a fire.

The Salvation Army will be at the scenes this weekend for firefighters during the dangerous low wind chills.

“You freeze very fast, so Salvation Army is there when we do have fires,” said Capt. Nick Dufty with the Fargo Fire Department. “We’re able to go inside a big truck and stay heated. They do keep us refreshed so anytime with these extreme temperatures, it poses a threat to us also.”

Space heaters and electrical fires are typically the most common calls the fire department gets throughout the winter.