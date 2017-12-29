HS Play of the Week Nominees: December 29

FARGO, N.D. —  This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a play from the rink and one from the hardwood.

In boys basketball, Moorhead’s Noah Melton rips away a steal and goes the length of the floor to finish with a layup.

In play No. 2, Davies hockey forward Austin Schmidt squirms between defenders and finishes with a backhand goal.

