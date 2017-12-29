New Deadline for ND Governor’s Mansion in February of 2018

BISMARCK, ND — Construction is running behind on the new governor’s mansion in North Dakota.

Workers say they were hoping to have the 13,600 square foot building done by Thanksgiving and was then set back to the beginning of the year.

But now the deadline for the Burgums is set for late February.

As much as $4 million in state money was approved for the construction of the home and $1 million was approved in private donations.

So far, nearly $900,000 has been raised in those private donations.