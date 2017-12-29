President Trump Tweets: Post Office Becoming “Dumber” and Needing “Good Old Global Warming”

Many climatologists say global warming is real and damaging for the earth and stress that cold weather doesn't necessarily connect with changes in climate

1/2

2/2

NATIONAL — President Trump is busy with his social media account, this time going after the U.S. Postal Service and making comments about the weather.

With temperatures on the East Coast dropping significantly with the coming weekend, President Trump tweeted “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old global warming that our country…but not other countries…was going to pay trillions of dollars to protect against. Bundle up!”

Many climatologists say global warming is real and damaging for the earth and stress that cold weather doesn’t necessarily connect with changes in climate.

“That’s a little bit like saying that if everyone around me is wealthy, then poverty is not a problem. It misses a bigger picture,” said Peter Frumhoff, who is the chief climate scientist of the Union of Concerned Scientists. “Local weather is not an indicator of changes in climate.

In another tweet, President Trump is attacking the U.S. Postal Service, saying they should be charging companies like Amazon more money for shipping packages.

He tweeted “Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging more!”

Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, has been on the president’s radar for several months.

Bezos also owns the Washington Post.