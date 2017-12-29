Winter Weather: Keep Your Road Kit Stocked and Handy

REGIONAL — Keeping a road kit in your car will prepare you for almost anything, including a car crash.

It also includes during those negative wind chills which can quickly cause hypothermia and frostbite.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the best things to include in the kit are protein or candy bars, a snowsuit and blankets.

People should also include jumper cables and other basic tools like a utility knife, battery operated items like flashlights and first aid items like bandages and band aids.

“Your car is going to cool down fairly rapidly in temperatures like that and it doesn’t take very long where all of a sudden it’s 20 below out and it could be five minutes but all of a sudden the heat in your car is gone,” said Lt. Corey Pausch, who is with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Pausch also reminds people to keep their phones close to their bodies or in their pockets so the battery doesn’t die as fast when they are in an accident and need help.

To learn more about what should be in your winter travel car kit, click here.