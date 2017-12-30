NDSU Rolls over Jamestown in Final Tune-Up Before Conference Play

The Bison win 99-50

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Ten Bison scored six or more points as the North Dakota State men’s basketball team rolled to a 99-50 victory over NAIA Jamestown on Saturday afternoon at the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 8-6 with the win. The Bison host South Dakota State on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m. to open Summit League play.

Senior guard Paul Miller scored 23 points to lead the NDSU attack, making his first five attempts from three-point range. Sophomore Tyson Ward added 12 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the Bison.

Eight NDSU players scored at least eight points in the game. The Bison shot 59 percent overall and 55 percent from beyond the arc (12-for-22).

Redshirt freshman Cameron Hunter registered nine assists for NDSU – the most by a Bison since Taylor Braun dished out 11 against Southern Mississippi on Nov. 18, 2013.

Hunter, Jared Samuelson and Dylan Miller all scored nine points for the Bison.

With his five treys on Saturday,Paul Miller tied Lawrence Alexander for seventh on the NDSU career list with 207.