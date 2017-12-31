Additional Reward Offered in Missing Woman Case

$5,000 added to reward for information leading authorities to 32-year-old Olivia Lone Bear
Alison Voorhees,

FORT BERTHOLD, ND — An additional reward is being offered for information about a missing Fort Berthold woman.

The family of 32-year-old Olivia Lone Bear says the Institute for Trafficked, Exploited and Missing Persons and its founder, Patrick Atkinson, are offering $5,000 for information if foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Anonymous donors have already offered a $21,000 reward in the case.

Lone Bear disappeared more than two months ago.

The mother of five was last seen leaving a New Town restaurant on October 24.

