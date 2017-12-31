Fargo Force Force Shootout, Fall to Sioux Falls
The Stampede win 3-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the third game in a row, the Fargo Force were tied at the end of regulation, and for the third night in a row, they lose.
This loss came at the hands of Sioux Falls on the road. The Stampede won 3-2.
On Saturday night, the Force lost in a shootout to Omaha at home, and on Friday they lost to Sioux Falls in overtime.
Fargo is back in action for the first time in 2018 with a home series against Chicago on January 5.