Firefighters Respond to Rural Vergas Garage Fire

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the garage is a total loss.

VERGAS, Minn. — A garage is a total loss after a fire breaks out in Otter Tail County.

It happened at 30229 Candor Hall Road in rural Vergas, Minnesota.

The homeowner called the sheriff’s office shortly before 5:00 this morning.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed.

Fire crews from Vergas, Detroit Lakes, Frazee and deputies from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.

One man was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.