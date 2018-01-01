Biz Report: Minimum Wage Hikes, Lack of Holiday TV Ads, Burger King Coupon Clash and Apple Wants Your Trust Back

The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25 an hour

NATIONAL — With 2018 officially here, many workers across the country will see an increase in their paychecks.

Minimum wage hikes are taking place in 18 states, along with many cities and counties across the country.

Washington State has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. with workers making $11.50 an hour and also holds the highest local wage at $15.64 an hour.

The biggest jump in minimum wage comes from Maine, which went from $9 an hour to $10.

SEARS HOLDING HOLDS OFF ON HOLIDAY TV ADS

With big box stores struggling to stay afloat in an online shopping world, Sears Holding, the parent company of Sears and Kmart chose to scale back their television commercials for the holiday shopping season.

Management says they wanted to focus on digital marketing and possibly bring in a broader range of customers.

Industry analysts say the company may have missed the mark as the stores’ likely customers are older and tend to watch television more than go online.

BURGER KING’S COUPON CLASH LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

A coupon clash between customers and Burger King has finally been settled.

In May, the restaurant chain was accused of inflating prices for customers who used a buy one get one free coupon to purchase a Croissan’wich.

Burger King denies they raised the prices and the court did not find them guilty, but the settlement requires the company to issue $5 or $2 gift cards to customers who bought the sandwich using the coupon.

APPLE WORKING TO REGAIN CONSUMER TRUST

Apple is also trying to regain the trust of their customers by offering a battery replacement for older phones sooner than originally planned.

Customers who have an iPhone 6 or a later model can get a $29 replacement immediately.

The company first offered new battery availability in February.

Apple came under fire after it admitted the company was slowing down older phones, saying the existing battery could not handle its upgraded software.