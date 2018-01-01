Baby Love! Local Families Welcome Bundles of Joy on New Year’s Day

Within the first half hour of the New Year, we welcomed the first baby of 2018 in the metro into the world

FARGO, ND — It’s the start of the New Year for all of us, but for some families, it’s the start of a new life.

Within the first half hour of the New Year, we welcomed the first baby of 2018 in the metro into the world.

Just a few hours later, another family welcomed their bundle of joy into their arms.

Marla Banish’s due date was February 14th, but her baby girl, Evelyn Lou, decided to come early.

“It just was a big surprise that she was the New Year’s baby,” Banish said.

Her husband happened to be out ice fishing with the kids when the baby was on its way.

“I said, ‘Do you think I should let him know something’s going on?'” Banish asked. “She kind of sat there and goes, ‘Well, I guess if he’s out fishing he might want to pull his house off the water.'”

At 12:27 a.m. she came into the world at just 3 pounds and 15 inches long.

“She’s little, but she’s healthy and she’s happy,” said Banish.

“When you first hear her cry and you know she’s okay and she’s strong,” said father, Bob. “That first hour in the NICU, she was just a little spitfire.”

Just across town, baby Evelyn now has the same birthday as McMaster.

“It’s something to remember that I have a New Year baby,” said mom Glander George.

At 6:45 a.m. and at 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces and 21 inches long, he is the fifth sibling in the George Family.

“I was excited,” said McMaster’s brother, Shawn. “I was really looking forward to it. He’s the youngest and the last one I think.”

The family thought he would arrive on December 26th, but he came a few days late.

“It’s been really confusing, but I’m happy that he’s born,” said sister Onassis.

Now the youngest, Mila, can say she has a little brother.

“I’m very excited to be an older sister,” she said.

The Banish and George families now have something new and exciting to celebrate each New Year’s Day.

They say they are excited for the moments they will be able to bring Evelyn Lou and McMaster home.