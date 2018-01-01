Big Rig Drivers Keeping Engines Warm in Negative Temps

FARGO, ND — The constant negative temperatures can be painful, but they can also end the life of your vehicle’s battery.

Mechanics say it’s important to start up your vehicle every few hours to prevent that from happening, but drivers of most large semis aren’t able to do that.

They need to be constantly running, causing drivers to fill up their engines every day.

They say the fuel is different from that of a small car and if you turn off the engine, the diesel fuel quickly turns to jelly.

“Then you lock it, of course, but yeah, otherwise it’ll cool down so fast that within an hour or two, you’re going to have jelled up fuel and then you’re calling a tow truck,” said driver Brian Somvarville.

Many of the drivers say the cold weather also causes issues with their breaks so all drivers should be cautious when they are out on the roads with these large trucks.