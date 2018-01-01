Breckenridge Man Hurt in Alleged DUI Crash

THE BUZZ: Furry Upscale Cookie Bandit Gets the Jump on New York's Finest
BROCKPORT, New York -- New York often brags about having the finest police force in the world and you'd be hard pressed to get the jump on them. But while responding to a home…
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND — A Breckenridge man was hurt and arrested for DUI after crashing his pickup on a road north of Fairmount shortly before 3 a.m.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Mark Vergal lost control of his pickup on a rural road, slid into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.
Vergal was treated at the hospital in Breckenridge for minor injuries before being booked into jail.