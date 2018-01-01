Breckenridge Man Hurt in Alleged DUI Crash

Vergal was treated at the hospital in Breckenridge for minor injuries before being booked into jail
TJ Nelson,

 

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND — A Breckenridge man was hurt and arrested for DUI after crashing his pickup on a road north of Fairmount shortly before 3 a.m.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year old Mark Vergal lost control of his pickup on a rural road, slid into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled, coming to rest on its wheels.

Vergal was treated at the hospital in Breckenridge for minor injuries before being booked into jail.

Related Post

District 16 Cass County Democrats Welcome Special ...
Parents of Andrew Sadek Testify in Senate Committe...
People Take to the Streets Across the Nation for M...
Rockers Melissa Etheridge, Todd Rundgren Arrested ...

You Might Like