THE BUZZ: Furry Upscale Cookie Bandit Gets the Jump on New York’s Finest

Officers found the bandit in the kitchen eating cookies when they arrived on scene

BROCKPORT, New York — New York often brags about having the finest police force in the world and you’d be hard pressed to get the jump on them.

But while responding to a home break-in, that’s exactly what happened and it was all caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Brockport Police Department in upstate New York released body cam footage of a squirrel lunging at their officers after it broke into a home.

Officers found the bandit in the kitchen eating cookies when they arrived on scene.

The officers were able to wrangle the burglar, trap it and release it outside again.

Officers and the squirrel were not hurt…but the cookies and a few dishes did not survive the break-in.