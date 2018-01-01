Despite Deep Freeze, Fargo Running Company Starts the New Year with a Brisk Jog

The store has community runs weekly for anyone interested in group exercises

FARGO, ND — Runners with Fargo Running Company are starting the New Year on the right foot…literally!

They arrived at the store at 10 a.m. for a run a few miles long around Fargo.

These cold temperatures make it more difficult to get warm while running but some runners say once you break a sweat, it isn’t so bad to be outside.

They say having a close knit company to exercise with makes the commitment more enjoyable.

“It’s always good to get off on the right foot on New Year’s,” said runner Cody Glaser. “If it wasn’t for this group here at Fargo Running Company, I don’t think I would have made it out this morning. I probably would have went to the gym or just stayed inside or something but you know, you find a group like this and it makes it a little easier to get out and get a run in.”

