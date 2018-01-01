Forget the Resolutions: What Are You Looking Forward to in 2018?

Many people in the community say it's a great excuse to get active and get prepared for the warm season ahead

FARGO, ND — The New Year is always an opportunity for a fresh start but many people in Fargo say this year they don’t have a resolution, but they do have many exciting activities and adventures to look forward to.

Many people in the community say it’s a great excuse to get active and get prepared for the warm season ahead.

Others say they are taking this year as an opportunity to live in the moment and take each day as a new experience.

“I’m looking forward to being a grandma this year,” said Liz Masseth of Fargo. “We’ve been through a lot in the last few years. Two weddings and a grandson, so just to be healthy and stay motivated and excited on life.”

“I’m excited because I’m going to New York in April and staying there for about six days,” said Grace Olson of Barnesville.

“About six months ago, I just thought, ‘You know what? I need to eat healthier. I need to exercise. I just need to pay attention, be mindful of what I’m putting into my body,” said Brenda Wise of Fargo. “It’s really exciting because we get to go on this dinner cruise and we’re going right past the Statue of Liberty and then going to Good Morning America so it’s going to be a pretty exciting first time.”

Other people say they are excited to put 2017 in the past and move forward with 2018.