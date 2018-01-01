Fort Totten Teen Facing DUI After Crashes with Devils Lake Police Vehicles

The teen from Fort Totten was not hurt but he is facing a charge of driving under the influence

DEVILS LAKE, ND — It’s not the best start to 2018 for a 15-year-old teen in Devils Lake.

He backed into two parked Devils Lake Police Department patrol vehicles.

A highway patrol trooper says the teen then spun out while trying to back out again and hit another car, pushing it into a fence.

All three vehicles have minor damage and were unoccupied at the time of the crashes around 5:30 this morning.

The teen from Fort Totten was not hurt but he is facing a charge of driving under the influence.

The highway patrol is investigating.