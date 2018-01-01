Fort Totten Teen Facing DUI After Crashes with Devils Lake Police Vehicles

THE BUZZ: Furry Upscale Cookie Bandit Gets the Jump on New York's Finest
DEVILS LAKE, ND — It’s not the best start to 2018 for a 15-year-old teen in Devils Lake.
He backed into two parked Devils Lake Police Department patrol vehicles.
A highway patrol trooper says the teen then spun out while trying to back out again and hit another car, pushing it into a fence.
All three vehicles have minor damage and were unoccupied at the time of the crashes around 5:30 this morning.
The teen from Fort Totten was not hurt but he is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
The highway patrol is investigating.