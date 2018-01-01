Moorhead Native, Will Borgen Selected to USA Olympic Hockey Team

Will Borgen is one of two players from the NCHC on the USA Olympic team.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The United States released the roster for this winter Olympic team. On it is former Moorhead Spud defense man and current St. Cloud State Husky Junior Will Borgen.

Borgen has a goal and seven assists for the top ranked Huskies so far this season. He also was a member of team USA’s world junior team back in 2015-16.

“It is definitely a great honor,” Borgen said. “It’s surprising to me and also very exciting for me and my family. I’m looking forward to going to South Korea. Everyone has been super supportive. I’ve had a lot of text messages and calls. It is pretty overwhelming with the amount of support I’ve got.”