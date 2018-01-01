ND State Patrol: Porsche Driver Hurt in Distracted Driving Crash with Semi

THE BUZZ: Furry Upscale Cookie Bandit Gets the Jump on New York's Finest
BROCKPORT, New York -- New York often brags about having the finest police force in the world and you'd be hard pressed to get the jump on them. But while responding to a home…
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — The driver of a Porsche was hurt Sunday after rear-ending a semi on I-94 near Medina in Stutsman County.
The semi had slowed up because its diesel fuel started to gel up and the driver of the car ran into the trailer.
The state patrol says 37-year old Lara Weisman, of Excelsior, Minnesota was distracted and didn’t notice the truck.
She was treated at the hospital in Jamestown.
A passenger and the driver of the semi were not hurt.