NDSU Football Gear up for Tough James Madison Matchup

Bison going for sixth title in seven years.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State has plenty on the line coming up on Saturday. The Bison will be going for their sixth national title in the last seven years.

In order to do that they will have to take down the defending champs and the team that ended their campaign last season in James Madison.

No team has beaten the bison in back-to-back games since 2010..

Head coach Chris Klieman says this years national title game might be the toughest of the six that they’ve recently been in.

“I have so much respect for what they do. We’ve just watched every game from the last two years on these guys. This is a great program that is doing it the right way with really, really talented players and really good coaching staff,” Klieman said. “Watching them on film, in the sixth time that we’ve been in this game, they’re by far the best opponent we’ve played [in the national championship game], not even close.”