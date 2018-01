Schmidt Scores Play of the Week Honors

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week comes from the ice.

Davies hockey’s Austin Schmidt patrolling through a couple defenders, then he goes backhand past the net minder

