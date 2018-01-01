UPDATE: No Injuries in Emergency Landing at Hector International Airport

FARGO, ND — A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

The plane touched down around 5:45 this evening and ended up on its belly after a problem with the landing gear.

The plane circled the airport a few times before landing to burn off some fuel.

Four people were on board the aircraft and officials say there were no injuries.

No official word yet on who was on board but records show that the plane is owned by New Richmond Aviation of Wisconsin.

It took off from an airport in Eden Prairie headed for Fargo.

It took emergency crews more than an hour in the bitter cold to remove the plane from the runway.