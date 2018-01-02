Essentia Health Launches App To Help Expecting Mothers

it has a timer for contractions, interactive videos to show moms what a pregnancy should look like

FARGO, N.D. — It’s an expecting mother’s one-stop-shop for all the information she wants on her pregnancy.

Essentia Health has designed an app called “Oh Baby”.

It tells expecting mothers how the baby is growing inside their body and what they can expect during the pregnancy through interactive videos.

Women can track their contractions, know what types of medications they can take while pregnant and how to look for signs of postpartum depression.

“We started talking to our patients and we were noticing that they had a lot of these apps that did the different things,” said Lindsay Bontjes, who is the women and children’s patient education manager for Essentia Health. “We asked our patients, listened to them and started creating this app for them so it’s more of a one-stop-shop.”

Essentia worked on the app for about a year and has already gotten a lot of positive feedback from patients.

It is available for free on iTunes and Google Play.