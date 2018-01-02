FAA Investigating Emergency Landing at Hector International on New Year’s Day

The plane is currently at the Fargo Jet Center and the executive director at Hector says it will need to be repaired

FARGO, ND — The FAA is investigating an emergency landing that happened Monday night at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

The plane is currently at the Fargo Jet Center and Hector Executive Director, Shawn Dobberstein, says it will need to be repaired.

He says the plane with four people on board was leaving from Moorhead when they encountered landing gear problems.

The plane landed at Hector just before 6 p.m. Monday and no one was hurt.

He is unsure who owns the aircraft and where their final destination was.

“On the belly of the aircraft it came to a stop. All four passengers got out, nobody was hurt which is real fortunate,” said Dobberstein. “It took a little while then to get a crew together to come out and get the aircraft off of the runway.”

It took crews more than an hour in the bitter cold to remove the plane from the runway.