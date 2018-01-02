FAA Investigating Emergency Landing at Hector International on New Year’s Day

The plane is currently at the Fargo Jet Center and the executive director at Hector says it will need to be repaired
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — The FAA is investigating an emergency landing that happened Monday night at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

The plane is currently at the Fargo Jet Center and Hector Executive Director, Shawn Dobberstein, says it will need to be repaired.

He says the plane with four people on board was leaving from Moorhead when they encountered landing gear problems.

The plane landed at Hector just before 6 p.m. Monday and no one was hurt.

He is unsure who owns the aircraft and where their final destination was.

“On the belly of the aircraft it came to a stop. All four passengers got out, nobody was hurt which is real fortunate,” said Dobberstein. “It took a little while then to get a crew together to come out and get the aircraft off of the runway.”

It took crews more than an hour in the bitter cold to remove the plane from the runway.

Related Post

Destructive Japanese Beetles Back in North Dakota
Sioux Falls Teens go on Crime Spree with Stolen Va...
Halstad, Ulen Cleaning Up After Strong Storms
FAA Investigating Tire Blowout of Plane at Hector ...

You Might Like

Sheyenne High School Giving Back to Babies in Need

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A child development class at Sheyenne High School is taking one of their projects well beyond the classroom. Not only is it teaching the students life skills, but they'll be making…