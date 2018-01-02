Lieutenant Tory Jacobson Promoted Within the Moorhead Police Department

Tory Jacobson has been elevated to the rank of Captain
TJ Nelson,

 

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s a big promotion for the public face of the Moorhead Police Department.

Tory Jacobson has been elevated to the rank of Captain.

Jacobson has over 26 years of law enforcement experience through various assignments and ranks within the department.

He will continue to serve as the Moorhead PD’s Public Information Officer.

His promotion took effect on Monday.

Related Post

Rebuilding a Home of Hope: Habitat for Humanity Bu...
Update: Suspect Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt
Minnesota Suing CenturyLink for Allegedly Overbill...
Serving Fargo: Fargo Police Department at the Cent...

You Might Like

Sheyenne High School Giving Back to Babies in Need

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- A child development class at Sheyenne High School is taking one of their projects well beyond the classroom. Not only is it teaching the students life skills, but they'll be making…