Lieutenant Tory Jacobson Promoted Within the Moorhead Police Department

Get Your One-of-a-Kind Frisco Gear Before the Big Game!
FARGO, ND -- We're just days away from the big Bison game in Frisco and the NDSU bookstore has some new items. We'll tell you where you can buy some one of a kind…
MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s a big promotion for the public face of the Moorhead Police Department.
Tory Jacobson has been elevated to the rank of Captain.
Jacobson has over 26 years of law enforcement experience through various assignments and ranks within the department.
He will continue to serve as the Moorhead PD’s Public Information Officer.
His promotion took effect on Monday.