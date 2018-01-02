National Diabetes Prevention Program Offered to People in the Metro

The year–long program encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, stress management, and other tools to create a healthier lifestyle
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, ND — The National Diabetes Prevention Program is being offered at no cost to people in the metro.

The year–long program encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, stress management, and other tools to create a healthier lifestyle.

There has been an increase in the number of obese people in the world and the collaboration is aiming to prevent diabetes and other chronic health conditions.

There has been a huge increase in the amount of people who are taking part in the program and they are always looking for more to join in.

“It’s really about changing your lifestyle so becoming a healthier you, but rather than the quick fix it’s small, gradual changes that are sustainable for a long period of time,” said Nikki Johnson, the area specialist for community health nutrition with NDSU Extension and University of Minnesota Extension.

The program is proven to teach people the tools they need to become healthier.

You can get more information at Sanford and Essentia.

