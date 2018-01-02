NDSU MBB Ready for Conference Opener in Competitive Summit League

The Bison host South Dakota State on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison men’s basketball team begins conference play on Wednesday with South Dakota State in town.

The Jackrabbits have one of the most productive scorers in Division I, Mike Daum.

NDSU coach Dave Richman says he knows shutting Daum down completely is not really an option.

He just wants his team to minimize Daum’s impact, to give his team a chance down the stretch in the first of 14 highly-competitive summit league games.

“It’s just become such a possession game,” Richman said. “We talked to our guys, and of our next 14 conference games, probably nine or 10 of them are going to come down to two, three or four possessions. We’re just locking in on all of the little things that aren’t that little when you think about it.”

Tipoff in the Scheels Center is Wednesday night at 7:00.