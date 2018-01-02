NDSU Not Embracing underdog role as Two-Seed against Defending Champs

The Bison leave for Frisco on Wednesday morning

FARGO, N.D. — On Wednesday morning, NDSU football catches a flight south for the winter for the annual pilgrimage to Frisco, Texas.

The Bison did take a year off last season, failing to make the FCS Final for the first time since 2010.

Now, they have to get past the same James Madison team that eliminated them in Fargo last December.

Bison coach Chris Klieman says this year’s Dukes unit is the toughest of anyone they’ve ever seen in the final.

Even though JMU is the No. 1 seed and the reigning national champion, the Herd still feels like the better team.

“We embrace the targets on our back,” Klieman said. “The target is on our back every friggin’ week, and it’s on our back every day.”

Senior defensive tackle Nate Tanguay needs no extra motivation to get ready for this rematch.

“One full year I’ve wanted to play these guys,” Tanguay said. “Ever since we lost to them, that’s kind of what I’ve been hoping for. I’m really excited we get to play these guys, and that’s really all I’ve been thinking about for a year is getting a chance to play against them.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 11:00 a.m.