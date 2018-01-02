People in the F-M Area Kick Off the New Year By Breaking a Sweat

The YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties Give Tips to Keep Up With Your Fitness New Year's Resolution

FARGO, ND — If you’re headed off to workout, be prepared to share the gym with more people than usual.

YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties says they have had many new members join as part of the new year.

But don’t let that scare you, they say after a month or two many people start to fizzle out and the gym goes back to normal.

One reason why people don’t stick with their New Year’s resolution is because they expect to see extreme results fast.

“A lot of people like to start off a little too hard,” said personal trainer, Keith Shaughnessy. “Take it easy those first few weeks. If you do take it hard, you do get a little bit sore. You get a little bit discouraged that way. It’s important to be consistent and that adherence is the main factor in any new exercise program.”

The YMCA recommends getting a personal trainer or going to the gym with a friend so that you can be held accountable for working out.