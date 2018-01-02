Sheyenne High School Giving Back to Babies in Need

it started out at a project in a child development class

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A child development class at Sheyenne High School is taking one of their projects well beyond the classroom.

Not only is it teaching the students life skills, but they’ll be making donations to babies stricken by poverty in the community.

The holidays may be over, but the season of giving isn’t.

“There’s a lot of giving before the holidays that we need to continue that activity afterwards also because I think it’s kind of forgotten about a little bit. There’s still a need for people out there,” said teacher LaRae Rosenfeldt.

So Sheyenne High School is starting with the people that need the most care: newborns. They’ll be collecting formula, diapers, clothing and bibs. They will even place boxes at local businesses.

“The first 1,000 days is actually really important for a child. That’s going to determine a lot of the child’s future,” said freshman Avery Everman.

“It is so great to see kids giving back to kids and have young adults in the community come out and give back to those in need. It’s really impactful,” said Karissa Monette with the YWCA.

Male teachers across the school have agreed that if their class collects the most donations, they will try something a little different than they’re use to.

The lucky winner will get to wear this backpack all day to simulate what it’s like to carry a 23-pound baby.

“That’s the incentive is to have someone be a little bit embarrassed by wearing it,” Rosenfeldt said.

Monette says she loves the idea because what pregnant women go through can sometimes be overlooked in society.

“They grow so rapidly and I think it’s really great that the male teachers at Sheyenne are willing to do this and that it’s a motivator for their students. I think that will be a lot of fun to see,” Monette said.

But this experience isn’t just taking teachers back to school. It’s helping students understand what it means a parent someday and what it means to be a part of a community.

“It’s whether they want to go and pursue children and childcare professionally whether it’s in a medical situation or whether it’s in child care learning and infant care. Or whether they want to be better parents one day or just helping out in the community,” Rosenfeldt said.

Students will be collecting donations at Sheyenne High School through January 12.