Local Bars Get Ready For Bison Fans This Weekend

some include tailgators sports cafe and herd and horns

FARGO, N.D. — Not every Bison fan can make it down to Texas to cheer on their team.

Instead fans can cheer on the Bison with one another at some local businesses.

Bison fans bleed yellow and green all year round but when it comes to the championship game, the colors pour out even more in places like Herd and Horns.

“I mean you can approach a table and people will just, they won’t even notice that you’re there because they’re so intently watching the game,” said Nick Swanson, assistant manager at Herd and Horns.

But the bar is just one of many that will be filled to with fans come Saturday.

“When we’re full, we are every seat packed at capacity and we’ve got people standing around and we can’t move sometimes it takes awhile to our table we can’t move to get to our table. Every once in a while we can catch our breath when we’re busy,” Swanson said.

In fact, Tailgators Sports Cafe has been taking only reservations because of it.

“We’ve already pretty much got set full up with reserves, so we are kind of in a routine mode. This is what we do during the season as well. We have a lot of regulars who are here every week,” said Rick Nymark, owner of Tailgators Sports Cafe.

The Bison lost to James Madison last year. But now that the two teams are facing each other once again, Bison fans say they’re ready for some sweet revenge.

“We need revenge, so it should be a good game. It’s one that I wanted to see happen and I think a lot of other people did too,” Nymark said.

“To be down one year and to come back and to try to win again against the team that knocked you out will just be awesome. It’ll be an amazing game to watch,” Swanson said.

Because if anyone can put Fargo in high spirits, it’s the one and only Bison.

“It’s kind of the holiday season, everyone’s still cheerful, everyone’s still kind of in that mindset. I think that’ll just help it continue for another couple months and it really brings everyone together as a whole.”

Many bars plan to open at 10 a.m. on Saturday because the Bison game is at 11.