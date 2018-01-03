Carson Wentz: “Don’t Worry What Others Think”

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted a birthday greeting for his golden retriever
TJ Nelson,

NATIONAL — Carson Wentz is fighting back following a number of tweets that criticized him for posting a photo of his dog during a goose hunting trip.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted a birthday greeting for his golden retriever, “Mama Henley.”

The tweet said “We’ve been through a lot in 5 years, best hunting buddy I could ask for.”

One man replied: “You hunt? Makes you feel tough?”

Another person replied: “Whatever happened to all creatures great and small.”

Wentz fired back by tweeting “Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting. That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change!

Several people also came to Wentz’s defense.

Related Post

Miller Named Summit League Player of the Week
NDSU Football Hoping to Keep the Pressure of Easto...
NDSU MBB Coach Richman Pleased with Team’s D...
Exploring the Banks of the Red River

You Might Like

Carson Wentz: "Don't Worry What Others Think"

NATIONAL -- Carson Wentz is fighting back following a number of tweets that criticized him for posting a photo of his dog during a goose hunting trip. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted a birthday…

Lottery Fever Hits the Metro

FARGO, ND -- Lotto fever is back and people are rushing to buy their lottery tickets. "What's the odds of a guy from Fargo, North Dakota winning?" asked Scott Molberg, from Fargo. Anyone's chance…