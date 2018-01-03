Carson Wentz: “Don’t Worry What Others Think”

NATIONAL — Carson Wentz is fighting back following a number of tweets that criticized him for posting a photo of his dog during a goose hunting trip.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted a birthday greeting for his golden retriever, “Mama Henley.”

The tweet said “We’ve been through a lot in 5 years, best hunting buddy I could ask for.”

One man replied: “You hunt? Makes you feel tough?”

Another person replied: “Whatever happened to all creatures great and small.”

Wentz fired back by tweeting “Two of the main things I tweet about are Jesus and hunting. That’s what I’m passionate about and that won’t ever change!

Several people also came to Wentz’s defense.