Homeless Population Moving from Armory to Community Center for Shelter

With these bitterly cold temperatures, some now using the shelter say they thought they had no choice but to stay out on the streets

DILWORTH, Minn. — Those who have been in need of shelter staying at the Moorhead Armory are now being moved to the Dilworth Community Center until the end of January.

Churches United in Moorhead has been working closely with the city of Dilworth to provide a second housing option for those in need.

Sue Koesterman, the executive director at Churches United, says getting people a warm room over their heads is priority number one.

“If you knew you did not have a place to be over night that was warm, there would be a real sense of hopeless that would set in,” said Koesterman. “To be able to provide some off sight overflow really does provide renewed hope for people who are in a life-threatening situation.”

Koesterman says their budget is not designed to provide for overflow shelter so donations would be extremely helpful at this time.