Jabril Cox Playing Beyond his Years as Championship Game Approaches

The redshirt freshman leads the Bison in tackles

We all know the last time NDSU and James Madison met up, it didn’t go well for the Herd.

Two key defensive pieces were absent down the stretch in 2016, Nick DeLuca and Nate Tanguay.

Their presence this season makes a big difference.

But there is another Code Green standout who didn’t play a factor in last year’s playoffs, redshirt freshman Jabril Cox.

He leads the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Head coach Chris Klieman says at this stage, the freshmen have to start playing like veterans, and he’s seen Cox step up under pressure.

“He’s not a vocal guy yet,” Klieman said. But he’s a redshirt freshman playing with bunch of older guys, so he doesn’t need to be. His play speaks volumes for him, and that’s all we want him to do. Just keep playing fast and with the real athletic frame that he has, it just takes away a lot of things.”

Running back Seth Wilson is another freshman who could make a big impact in Saturday’s championship game.