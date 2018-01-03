LIVE: Pride of the Prairie with Bison Illustrated

Jamuary Issue Highlights North Dakota-Raised NDSU Athletes
Adam Ladwig,

 

Joe Kerlin joins the KVRR Local News morning show to talk about the Pride of the Prairie.

This month’s issue of Bison Illustrated focuses on athletes born and raised in North Dakota who went on to star at NDSU.

He also gives a preview of coverage from the FCS Championship Game.

Bison Illustrated is also running a buy one/gift one subscription offer through Monday.

You can find more information by clicking here.

 

