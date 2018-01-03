Long Range Forecast

You Might Like
Carson Wentz: "Don't Worry What Others Think"
NATIONAL -- Carson Wentz is fighting back following a number of tweets that criticized him for posting a photo of his dog during a goose hunting trip. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted a birthday…
Local Bars Get Ready For Bison Fans This Weekend
FARGO, N.D. -- Not every Bison fan can make it down to Texas to cheer on their team. Instead fans can cheer on the Bison with one another at some local businesses. Bison fans bleed…
Lottery Fever Hits the Metro
FARGO, ND -- Lotto fever is back and people are rushing to buy their lottery tickets. "What's the odds of a guy from Fargo, North Dakota winning?" asked Scott Molberg, from Fargo. Anyone's chance…
