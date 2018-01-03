Lottery Fever Hits the Metro

Right now the numbers for both jackpots are big...at almost 500 million dollars

FARGO, ND — Lotto fever is back and people are rushing to buy their lottery tickets.

“What’s the odds of a guy from Fargo, North Dakota winning?” asked Scott Molberg, from Fargo.

Anyone’s chance of winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot is around one in 260 million but that hasn’t stopped people from taking a chance.

“It’s worth a shot,” said Abdinasir Mohamed, from Fargo.

Right now the numbers for both jackpots are big…at almost 500 million dollars.

“My wife and I talk about this…what it would be like to win the lottery ya know everyone is like I would do all these wonderful things,” Molberg said.

And even those who aren’t big buyers are running to the stores.

“It’ll buy a few tickets when it gets really big,” Molberg said.

Millions of Americans are stopping into grocery stores and gas stations to find out if their numbers are the lucky ones but unfortunately most people are receiving a receipt like this telling them their not a winner.”

But what would you really do if you woke up tomorrow swimming in dough?

“I don’t know what I’d do but it’d sure be fun to win,” Molberg said.

“Probably get my mom a house, and get my little brothers to college,” Mohamed said.

Many people say they simply cannot imagine having that amount of money.

While some think the odds just aren’t worth it.

“I think that’s just a waste of money. If you keep buying two dollars every day and if you think about it and you save that in a year, that would be a lot,” Mohamed said.

But it’s the excitement that lures them in.

“Powerball wasn’t on my mind but I did buy a couple yesterday,” Molberg said.

At the end of the day, most of us won’t be the lucky winners but it’s fun to think about the possibilities.

“It would be life changing.”

The Powerball jackpot will be drawn tonight and the Mega Millions will be drawn on Friday.